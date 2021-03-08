Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 5, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. visited Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in February. Brown took time to visit with Airmen; present awards, and discuss the 355th Wing Dynamic Wing concept, as well as the Wing’s support of his “Accelerate Change or Lose” strategic guidance. Brown encouraged leaders to balance the needs of the mission and the needs of their Airmen. “We have to get the mission done, but if we don’t take care of our Airmen and their families, the mission will falter. That is probably the most important part — your Airmen will go miles for you if you show that type of leadership style.” We have full coverage of Brown’s visit and much more news for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from our March issue:

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting March 5th.