Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 2021

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Team D-M is proud to congratulate Master Sgt. Justin Bauer, winner of the prestigious 2021 AFWERX Spark Tank competition! Bauer’s innovative method for C-130 Hercules wheel repair took top honors at the event, which allows Airmen to offer improvements and solutions to the problems they face in everyday operations. In addition to the title of Spark Tank 2021 winner, Bauer is awarded one year’s possession of the Spark Tank trophy. Some serious bragging rights and an achievement to be proud of – WELL DONE! We have full coverage of this story and much more news for you, in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gwfg/

Here are some more highlights from our April issue:

Heritage Flight Training Course 2021 concludes: page 1

D-M spouse wins 2021 Joan Orr Award for ACC: page 2

563rd OSS AFE wins Headquarters Air Force award: page 4

Photo feature: Joint training builds readiness for tomorrow’s fight: pages 6 & 7

A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot announced: page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 2nd.