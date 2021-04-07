355th CES heads dorm parking lot renovation

Advertisement

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron renovated a dorm parking lot at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 22, 2021.

The 355th CES immediately took action in fixing an old parking lot, adding more spots, after the concern was presented during a Boss and Buddy livestream, where Airmen are able to voice their concerns to the wing commander and command chief.

“We were able to get started on this almost immediately after it was passed to us from wing leadership,” said Senior Airman Lochlyn Bullock, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment and pavement technician.

A total of 103 boulders were placed and will act as a border between the parking lot and the surrounding buildings, a rubber sealant was used to seal the cracks and protect from damage that may be caused by rain water expanding the pavement. All of this is being done by a 17-person team and a third-party painting company brought on to paint the yellow lines in the repaired pavement.

“I was a dorm resident myself so I understand the frustration of not finding parking,” Bullock said. “It feels great to know that I’m helping out the Airmen that are in the dorms and also that wing leadership is looking out for its Airmen.”

After all renovations are complete the parking lot will reopen with 134 additional parking spots.

“This is my first duty station and I’m going to be here for a while so it’s nice that there will be more spots to park if my family comes to visit me here,” said Airman 1st Class Mike Hagebusch, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron airborne maintenance technician. “It feels welcoming knowing that the people at the top truly care for the junior enlisted Airmen here.”

