EC-130 Compass Call aircraft arrive in Germany

U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft from the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., arrived at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to conduct training with Europe-based units, April 28, 2021.

The EC-130H is an airborne tactical weapon system within a heavily modified version of the C-130 Hercules airframe. The system disrupts enemy command and control communications and limits adversary coordination that is essential for enemy force management. The Compass Call system employs offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and coalition forces.

During their time in the European theater, the aircraft and Airmen will participate in training exercises and events to underscore the steadfast U.S. commitment to NATO and enhance interoperability with allies and partners.