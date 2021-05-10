EOD helps keep Tucson safe

Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, prepares explosives during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad provided a valuable opportunity for both sides to learn, develop and network by hosting the training. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight participated in demolition training hosted by the Pima Regional Bomb Squad in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021.

The training allowed both parties to practice handling explosives in a safe and controlled environment. It also provided a valuable opportunity for both sides to network, share their experience and learn from each other.

“A couple of times a year, we do what we refer to as a ‘range day’ or a ‘demolition day,’” said Sgt. Jason Rockwell, Pima Regional Bomb Squad supervisor. “It gives us the opportunity to practice range procedures in regards to handling explosives, priming into them and setting them off successfully and safely.”

From left, Officer Joshua Corn, Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician, shows Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, U. S. Air Force Capt. Travis Ellison, 355th CES EOD Flight Commander, and Airman 1st Class Ronald Cataldo, 355th CES EOD team member, how to prepare explosives during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad provided a valuable opportunity for both sides to learn, develop and network by hosting the training. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

While Davis-Monthan’s EOD Flight and the Pima Regional Bomb Squad both deal with properly identifying, handling and disposing of explosives, their areas of expertise are slightly different based on their respective mission sets and responsibilities.

“There are some equipment and tools that we might use as public safety bomb technicians that military members don’t use as much,” Rockwell said. “Conversely, there are things in the military that we don’t see as much too, so we can offer that input and that collaboration about the tools that we use and why.”

These kinds of integrations not only help train for each side’s respective missions, but also help streamline the support process when one has to rely on the other. Specifically, these training sessions are immensely helpful when the Pima Regional Bomb Squad identifies a military munition within the Tucson community, and thus must call on Davis-Monthan’s EOD Flight Airman to support.

“We help them out when it comes to military munitions that are found,” said Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th CES EOD Flight team member. “They’ll go out, do a recon on it and see what the item is. If it’s a military munition, they immediately call us and that’s when we’re dispatched.”

Officer Joshua Corn, Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician, helps Airman 1st Class Ronald Cataldo, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, tie detonating cord during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. The training allowed both parties to practice handling explosives in a controlled environment while also practicing safe range procedures.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

The 355th Wing’s EOD must respond to these calls not only because these items are government property and must be handled by them, but also because they have the most knowledge and resources to dispose of them safely.

“We have a very baseline understanding of the ordnance that’s out there,” Rockwell said. “They have access to the data sheets on them, what makes them dangerous and how to make them safe. They’re the subject matter experts.”

The 355th CES EOD Flight primarily deals with military ordnance, but there are times when the Pima Regional Bomb Squad requests their aid for general calls.

“Interoperability is a huge thing for us, especially for me and a lot of the other new guys,” said Blakley. “When we eventually become team leaders, we already have connections here and we can work with them properly and easily.”

While both sides perform their missions, it’s important to know what to do if you encounter a possible explosive in any area of Tucson.

“Number one, don’t touch it,” Rockwell said. “Contact your nearest law enforcement agency so they can coordinate with the bomb squad. At that point, we will respond or we will get information regarding what it is, and we will then coordinate with Davis-Monthan about whether it’s something we’re going to deal with, if they’re going to come out or if it’s just something we do in coordination with each other.”

For information about the Pima Regional Bomb Squad, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-251-4600 or go to https://www.pimasheriff.org.

Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, helps Officer Joshua Corn, Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician, loop detonating cord through an explosive during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. The training allowed both parties to practice handling explosives in a controlled environment while also practicing safe range procedures.
(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
A Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician observes a successful detonation during a range day in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad worked alongside the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight to practice safe demolition and range procedures. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
Officer Joshua Corn, Pima Regional Bomb Squad technician, holds a detonating cord while Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, plants an explosive during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. The 355th Wingís EOD Flight integrated with the Pima Regional Bomb Squad to help train for each side’s respective missions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
Airman 1st Class Noah Blakley, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, tests the continuity on a line of firing wire during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s EOD Flight integrated with the Pima Regional Bomb Squad to help train for each side’s respective missions. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal members and Pima Regional Bomb Squad technicians string out firing wire during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. Davis-Monthan Air Force Baseís EOD Flight worked alongside the Pima Regional Bomb Squad to train, learn and network with their civilian counterparts. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
Airman 1st Class Ronald Cataldo, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team member, prepares explosives during demolition training in Tucson, Ariz., April 28, 2021. Davis-Monthan Air Force Baseís EOD Flight worked alongside the Pima Regional Bomb Squad to train, learn and network with their civilian counterparts. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
