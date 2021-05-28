A-10 Demo Team visits preschool

Advertisement

DALHART, Texas — Members of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team interacted with preschool students from the Central United Methodist Church at Dalhart, Texas, May 20, 2021.

The team was in Dalhart for the Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow, May 22, 2021, and demonstrated the capabilities of the aircraft and the Airmen who maintain it by performing a ground and aerial demonstration.

“One of our biggest goals when we head out to a show is interacting with the local community,” said Senior Airman Nolan Foster, A-10 Demo Team crew chief. “There is no better way to do that, then visiting local students and bringing some inspiration to the younger generation.”

More than 20 children, ages 3-5, learned about the aircraft, the team mission and had a Q&A session with the members.

“It was the last day of school for the kids and we were not expecting the visit,” said Sue Garcia, a teacher’s assistant. “They loved it, and they will be talking to their moms and dads about this for days.”

Whether it is talking about the amount of fuel the jet carries, how weight plays a role in it flying or how many rounds of ammunition the aircraft can fire, the team focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) responses and what vital role they play in getting the mission accomplished.

“I had a great time talking to the kids,” said Foster. “Normally, we talk to older students about the Air Force, and even though these kids were younger, they still had some good questions and enjoyed us being there. You’re never too young to learn about the best aircraft in the Air Force.”

For more information on the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team or to see if there is a show near you, visit www.dm.af.mil/A-10-Demonstration-Team