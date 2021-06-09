Radliff takes the reins for Tenth Air Force

Amongst family, friends, and coworkers, in-person and virtually, Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee transferred command of the 10th Air Force from Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen to Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff in a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 4, 2021.

Tenth Air Force is headquartered at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas, and is the numbered air force with responsibility for the 924th Fighter Group and the 943rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

It is one of three numbered air forces in Air Force Reserve Command and is responsible for command supervision of 17 units, ensuring each maintains the highest combat capability to augment active duty forces in support of national objectives.

During the change of command ceremony, Borgen was recognized for his leadership, vision, persistence, and dedication to the Air Force Reserve’s most diverse Numbered Air Force. He earned the Distinguished Service Medal for his operational oversight of approximately 20,000 Airmen, 151 aircraft, 12 wings, five fighter/rescue groups, three independent group, and two geographically separated units.

“With Borgen as commander, 10th Air Force has provided unrelenting mission success,” Scobee said. “He has taken the Air Force Reserve priorities and applied them to your 17 wings. Most impressive is that he has taken care of our Airmen and their families in spite of resources shortfalls, some of the harshest conditions, unprecedented churning of combat operations in a global pandemic and he placed resiliency as his top priority and it shows in the Airmen. He is the best of who we are.”

After the medal presentation, Borgen said his farewell and took his position to relinquish command of the wing, allowing Radliff take the reins and address his Airmen.

“We have fantastic guidance and priorities from our leadership which have informed the current priorities set by Major General Borgen and I see no need to adjust those,” Radliff said. “We will continue to focus on readiness, caring for Airmen and families, and developing resilient leaders.”

He charged his commanders and command chiefs to continue fortifying their bond, for the Airmen to recognize and lead on, and to always work to set and exceed the standard for all to follow.

The 10th Air Force’s mission is to provide mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to fly, fight, and win in every domain in an effort to be the premier provider of lethal power and vigilance in support of U.S. National Security. Radliff intends to maintain that focus to complete the mission objectives that lay ahead.

“We are part-time Citizen Airmen, but we are full-time Carnivores. Tenth Air Force stands ready to be the force our nation requires, with capabilities our nation desires, at a cost our nation can afford.”