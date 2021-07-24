Davis-Monthan CAP pilots introduce cadets to newest aircraft

Pilots from the Davis-Monthan Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol introduced some CAP cadets to their newest aircraft recently.

CAP pilots from Davis-Monthan continue to support youth around Tucson through promoting air, space and cyber power.

The Civil Air Patrol in the Tucson area recently returned to in-person meetings after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Davis-Monthan Composite Squadron meets 6:30-9 p.m. on Mondays at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

For information about joining the D-M Composites Squadron, visit https://davis-monthan.cap.gov/join.

The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered, federally supported non-profit corporation that serves as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. CAP is a volunteer organization with an aviation-minded membership that includes people from all backgrounds, lifestyles, and occupations. The program is established as an organization by Title 10 of the United States Code[4] and its purposes defined by Title 36.

Membership in the organization consists of cadets ranging from 12 to just under 21 years of age, and senior members 18 years of age and up. These two groups each have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of pursuits; the cadet program contributes to the development of the former group with a structured syllabus and an organization based upon United States Air Force ranks and pay grades, while the older members serve as instructors, supervisors, and operators. All members wear uniforms while performing their duties.

Nationwide, CAP is a major operator of single-engine general aviation aircraft, used in the execution of its various missions, including orientation flights for cadets and the provision of significant emergency services capabilities. Because of these extensive flying opportunities, many CAP members become licensed pilots.