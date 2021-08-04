aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

162nd Wing airmen take part in suicide intervention training

by Aerotech News

Ten Airmen from the 162nd Wing, Tucson, Ariz., completed Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) in July.

The two-day training teaches Airmen how to prevent suicide by recognizing signs, providing skilled intervention and developing safety plans.

Col Sandra Wilson, 162nd Wing vice commander, went through ASIST training several years ago and says she has had several opportunities to put those skills into practice since then. “You just don’t know when life-skills like these will be needed, but you’ll be glad you have them if you ever do,” Wilson said.

If you are interested in participating in the next round of ASIST training contact Darci Thompson, at 520-237-2826.

