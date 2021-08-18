aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

MQ-9 Reaper mission during Northern Strike 21

by Aerotech News

Video Link: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/809683/mq-9-reaper-mission-during-northern-strike-21

The 214th Attack Group, Launch and Recovery Section, from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., was one of many units that participated in Northern Strike (NS) 21 to support the MQ-9 Reaper training mission at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., from July 31 to Aug. 14, 2021.

Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The event is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments.

