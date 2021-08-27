aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

162nd Wing strengthens family bonds with local retreat

by by Aerotech staff and wire services
Jeffrey L. Butler, 162nd Wing commander, and his wife, Cindy, provide the opening remarks at the Strong Bonds Family event held at a Tucson resort, July 30, 2021. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led event which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Air Family. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Aubrey Pomares)

TUCSON, Ariz. — For service members, deployments, long hours and high-stress situations are often a fact of life. These challenges not only affect the service member, but also the people who depend on them and support them as they support the nation — their families.

Airman Family Readiness Specialist, Samantha Zurcher, works on a family craft with her husband and daughter at the Strong Bonds Family event held at a Tucson resort, July 30, 2021. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led event which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Air Family. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Aubrey Pomares)

Last month, 20 162nd Wing families gathered at a local resort for a weekend of family activities centered on “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Military Families.” The three-day retreat is part of the Strong Bonds program, a unit-based, chaplain-led event that assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Air Family.

162nd Wing Chaplain (Capt.) Ralph Garren organized this year’s event with the help of the rest of the Chaplains team, the 162nd Wing Family Readiness Group and several volunteers.

“This is the first Family Strong Bonds event for the 162nd Wing” said Garren. “We have hosted several Strong Bonds events for couples over the past 10 years, but this is the first time we are getting the entire family involved.”

Over the course of three days the Chaplain and Family Readiness teams led families through the program, which included lessons and practical exercises, as well as time for family bonding. Master Sgt. Michael Hobby, from the 162nd Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, attended the event with his wife and teenage son.

“Our family became closer to each other and strengthened our relationships because of this event. We had so much fun that it didn’t really feel like a conference or seminar,” said Hobby. “It was a fun, relaxing, and an informative retreat that taught us how to be a better family.”

Second Lt. Jeremy Pepe, 214th OSS Cyber Flight commander, works on a family craft at the Strong Bonds Family event held at a Tucson resort, July 30, 2021. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led event which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Air Family. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Aubrey Pomares)

