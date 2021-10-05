Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 2021

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – October 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the October 2021 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Kudos are in order for 55th Rescue Squadron “Night Hawks,” who have been named the That Others May Live Foundation “Rescue Squadron of the Year” for the second year in a row. This annual award is presented to an active duty, Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve rescue unit that scores highest in the categories of mission events, combat effectiveness, squadron accomplishments and community relations. “There is no way we could do it without all of our support folks like the maintainers and all of the people who deal with the paperwork,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Yorke, 55th RQS senior enlisted leader. Congratulations to this outstanding group of D-M Airmen! We have this and much more news prepared for you in this month’s issue of Desert Lightning News.

After seven years as FAO, new 755th OSS commander’s career comes full circle: page 2

Welcome Home Hero recognized at University of Arizona: page 3

True North initiative fortifies resilience: page 4

Photo Feature: Rally in the Rockies 2021 : pages 6 & 7

355th Operations Support Squadron visits Mount Lemmon: page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 1st.