944FW December Warrior of the Month

The 944th Fighter Wing Warrior of the Month for December 2021 is Technical Sgt. Jean Ramos, 944th Maintenance Squadron, Munitions Stockpile Management Non-commissioned officer-in-charge at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Ramos is a Traditional Reservist during the weekend and an Air Reserve Technician throughout the week. His responsibilities include training and supervising Active Duty, Traditional Reservists, and civilians in munitions storage practices. I am also currently a Quality Assurance Inspector with the 56th Maintenance Group and perform inspections and personnel evaluations against the Maintenance Standardization and Evaluation Program (MSEP).

Ramos was recognized for his actions as a Quality Assurance Augmentee within the 56th MXG. His hard work facilitated 47 MSEP inspections, obtaining a 98 percent pass rate for the Maintenance Group. His keen eye enabled over 1.4K sorties and 1.9K flight hours, resulting in 10 pilot graduates. It was also highlighted that his attention to detail was vital to the consolidation of 256 unserviceable munitions assets allowing the unit to clear 1.3K square feet of warehouse space, saving the Air Force over $13,000.

He is currently enrolled in two classes worth four credits and is on his way to obtaining a Master of Science in Management degree from the University of Florida. He is also working towards becoming Continuous Process Improvement – Green Belt certified.

Ramos is originally from Miami, Fla., and enjoys working out, reading, listening to music, cooking and baking, and traveling. His favorite part of his job is having the ability to wear the uniform and serve, making an impact locally and abroad. Being able to travel and network with people from all walks of life and utilizing the skills and training we receive when we get sent downrange or on manning assist missions to locations such as Tyndall AFB, Fla., after natural disasters.