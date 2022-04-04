aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Warrior of the Month celebrates outstanding Desert Lightning Airmen who go above and beyond to contribute to the United States Air Force mission.

This month’s Warrior of the Month is Tech. Sgt. Ruben Garcia, 25th Operational Weather Squadron.

Garcia’s superior leadership traits were vital to the unit’s “Accelerate Change” efforts. He managed the reorganization of a 44-Airmen flight, redistributing positions and training requirements to accommodate the beta test of a proposed 557th Weather Wing Air Force Generation model. This test is essential to gather valuable input from the wing’s squadrons and provide the commander with actionable data that will directly impact the future Information Warfare mission of the unit.

