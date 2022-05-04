Davis-Monthan Warrior of the Month is Staff Sgt. Micah Saunders

Congratulations to the Warrior of the Month, Staff Sgt. Micah Saunders from the 355th Munitions Squadron.

Warrior of the Month celebrates outstanding Desert Lightning Airmen who go above and beyond to contribute to the United States Air Force mission.

Saunders’ hard-charging work ethic and innovation is what sets him apart from his peers. He capitalized upon an opportunity to extend the lifespan of five weapons test set components vital to the Rescue & Attack mission. After researching innovative alternatives to mitigate wire repairs and component replacements, he discovered LEDs would extend bulb life-span, thus decreasing equipment downtime, subsequently saving 80 man-hours and $364,000 in annual costs. His efforts improved his squadron’s productivity and equipment availability, ensuring the wing’s wartime readiness. His work ethic is one that his peers strive to emulate and why he is our “Warrior of the Month!”