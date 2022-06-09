aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition, June 2022

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber
An Airman receives Tactical Combat Casualty Care as a simulated victim of small-arms fire at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., May 11, 2022. The Lead Wing's A-Staff communicated with multi-capable Airmen in the field during forward area refueling point operations, coming under simulated small-arms fire, performing Tactical Combat Casualty Care and relocating assigned forces. | Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. June 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! In this month’s paper, you can read all about Bushwhacker 22-03 when A-Staff was evaluated for ACC certification as a Lead Wing. And as part of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, the Thunderbolt is highlighting DM history – this month it is the 1960s.

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wbez/

Here are some more highlights from our June issue:

  • DM’s own Capt. Vikki Flores was named as 2022 Liz Blanc Exceptional SARC of the Year: Page 1
  • Warrior of the Month is Staff Sgt. Micah Saunders: Page 2
  • DM Contracting joined forces with Luke Contracting for hands on training in a simulated catastrophic disaster: Page 3
  • 357th Fighter Squadron dedicates new display case to honor heroes: Pages 4
  • The 355th Security Forces Squadron mark 2022 National Police Week: Page 6 & 7
  • 68th RQS hosts Combat Leader Course: Page 8
  • 162nd Wing vice commander retires after 40-year career: Page 10

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting June 3. Pick one up when you're out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.

