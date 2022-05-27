Davis-Monthan celebrates 2022 National Police Week

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona participated in National Police Week, May 16-20, 2022, to honor and appreciate 355th Wing defenders and law enforcement members, as well as remember and memorialize those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Throughout the week, the 355th Security Forces Squadron hosted numerous events that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units on base.
The events encompassing National Police Week included a memorial ceremony, a 24-hour run/walk/ruck event, a Battle of the Badges physical training and weapons competition, a Jail n’ Bail moral boosting event and a final retreat ceremony.
A U.S. Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo while serving his sentence for a Jail n’ Bail event during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2022. . Throughout the week, the 355th SFS hosted numerous events that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Airman 1st Class Chandler Willis, from the 355th Wing Maintenance Group, poses for a photo while serving his sentence for a Jail n’ Bail event during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2022. . Throughout the week, the 355th Security Forces Squadron hosted numerous events that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron compete against Davis-Monthan Fire Department firefighters and Office of Special Investigations agents in a Battle of the Badges competition during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 18, 2022. This competition began with a physical training session driven by physically demanding events from each career field, followed by a medical portion and ending with weapon target firing and reassembly. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron compete in a Battle of the Badges competition during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 18, 2022. The competition included a medical portion, hosted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Search Trauma and Rescue Unit, where each participating member cared for various patients before moving to the final event. (U.S Air Force courtesy photo)
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron participate in a 24-hour run/walk/ruck event during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 17, 2022. Countless 355th SFS defenders, volunteers from across the installation and local law enforcement community members carried the U.S. and 355th SFS flag around the Benko Fitness and Sports Center track for a total of 24 hours to honor fallen defenders and police officers, as well as all those still serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Kehoe, 355th Security Forces Squadron, runs with the American flag as part of a 24-hour run/walk/ruck event during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 17, 2022. The purpose of this event was to involve the local law enforcement community and any other volunteers across the installation who helped carry the flag for a total of 24 hours around the Benko Fitness and Sports Center track to honor fallen defenders and police officers, as well as all those still serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Two U.S. Air Force 355th Security Forces Squadron defenders look at a memorial wall during the opening National Police Week Ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 16, 2022. Tech. Sgt. Byron Rice and Tech. Sgt. Tyler henegar, both assigned to the 355th SFS, worked together with the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron to craft metal plaques paying tribute to all of the fallen defenders during the war on terror. The plaques displayed the Airman’s picture, dog tags and a brief description of the operation they were involved in when they gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Memorial plaques dedicated to fallen defenders hang on a wall in the 355th Security Forces Squadron compound during National Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 16, 2022. Tech. Sgt. Byron Rice and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Henegar, both assigned to the 355th SFS, worked together with the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron to craft metal plaques paying tribute to all of these fallen defenders by displaying their picture, dog tags and a brief description of the operation they were involved in when they gave the ultimate sacrifice during the war on terror. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)