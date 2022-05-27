Davis-Monthan celebrates 2022 National Police Week

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona participated in National Police Week, May 16-20, 2022, to honor and appreciate 355th Wing defenders and law enforcement members, as well as remember and memorialize those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Throughout the week, the 355th Security Forces Squadron hosted numerous events that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units on base.

The events encompassing National Police Week included a memorial ceremony, a 24-hour run/walk/ruck event, a Battle of the Badges physical training and weapons competition, a Jail n’ Bail moral boosting event and a final retreat ceremony.