Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News August 2022

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! Our cover story this week is the 355th Wing change of command ceremony that saw Col. Scott Mills take the reins of command from outgoing commander Col. Joseph Turnham.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080522DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kewc/

Here are some more highlights from our August issue:

DM History this month focuses on the 1980s: Page 2

Warrior of the Month is Staff Sgt. Joshua A. Kibler: Page 2

Air Force Repair Enhancement Program making parts and saving money: Page 3

The 355th Force Support Squadron opens a new food option on base: Page 4

Inspiring Youth: 355th Wing Airmen mentor children in the Arizona Youth Impact Program: Page 5

Behind the Boom: A look at the 355th Munitions Squadron: Pages 6 & 7

Lightning Spark uses innovation: Page 8

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 5. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews