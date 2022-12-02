aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – December 2022

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group receives fuel before taking part in a rescue in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15, 2022. The 563rd RQG Airmen were dispatched to a cruise ship roughly 500 miles off the coast of San Diego to extract a man who was in critical condition from a ruptured appendix. Before executing the mission, two HC-130J Combat King IIs and crew departed Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., for crew change and gas.

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the December 2022 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week is an exciting air sea rescue story featuring the 563rd Rescue Group.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/120222DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wclf/

Here are some more highlights from our December issue:

  • 355th Medical Group conducts DECON training: Page 2
  • F-105 combat pilots attend reunion at DM: Page 3
  • An A-10 gets a new paint job: Page 4
  • Bushwhacker 22-07 sends DM Airmen to Virginia: Page 4
  • The Air Force has new guidance for aircrew who are pregnant: Page 10

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting December 2. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

