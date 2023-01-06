Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – January 2023

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the January 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! This is our special Year in Review issue when we take a look back at 2022!

Some of the highlights include:

A-10s take part in Green Flag-West

The first JSTARS, and NASA’s SOFIA arrive at the Boneyard

2022 Heritage Training

Housing renovations begin at DM

DM opens a new Farewell Center, alongside Welcome Center

The 355 th Wing gains a new commander

Much, much more!

