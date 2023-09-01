aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – September 2023

by Aerotech News
Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, the future of DM AFB as AFSOCs next power projection wing.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090123DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pwov/

Here are some more highlights from our September issue:

  • The Airman Leadership School at DM is the best in the AF: Page 2
  • Morris ANGB will train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, ground crew: Page 3
  • 79thRQS train in HC-13J simulator: Page 4, and
  • DM supports Cope Thunder 23-3 in the Philippines: Page 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman William Turnbull
Couple renews vows in DM...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves
DM Airman Leadership School is...
 By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Practice like we play: Simulator...
 By Aerotech News
A salute to 50 years...
 By Aerotech News
