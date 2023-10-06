aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – October 2023

by Aerotech News
Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, the combat pilot who received the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/100623DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wgju/

Here are some more highlights from our October issue:

  • A-10 Thunderbolt pilots evaluate GBU-39B bombs: Page 3
  • DM celebrates Air Force’s birthday: Page 5, and
  • 355th CES launches first readiness challenge: Pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.

