Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – December 2023

by Aerotech News
Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the December 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week is a story all about the USAF Shooting Team that competed in Mesa.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/120123DLNAZDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for the latest digital edition of DLN, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lvfd/

Here are some more highlights from our December issue:

  • Airmen recognized during Tucson Roadrunners hockey game: Page 2
  • 355thCES Fire projection conducts readiness exercise: Page 3, and
  • The 563rdRQG salutes SEAC #4: Pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies will be available at various locations beginning December 8. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.  “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.   #aerotechnews #dmafbnews #desertlightningnews

