Luke AFB Thunderbolt – October 2022

Hello, everyone and welcome to the October 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our cover story this week is the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron taking part in an ACC operations training event.

Here are some highlights from our October issue:

Luke retires Block 25 F-16s: Page 1

Luke Airmen take part in Tower Challenge: Page 2

Viper Dent helps 607 th ACS stay resilient: Page 3

Chaplain's Corner: Page 3

Waiver ending for limited loan forgiveness: Pages 5

Two original Thunderbirds from Luke honored at Arlington National Cemetery: Pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting October 7. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt