Luke AFB Thunderbolt – April 2023

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the April 2023 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our cover story tells how the 57th Fighter Wing hosted the Honorary Commander Rodeo.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/040723TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/fher/

Here are some highlights from our April issue:

An all-female F-35 sortie marks Women’s History Month: Page 2

The 607th ACS hosts Desert Viking with Royal Norwegian Air Force: Page 3

We take a look inside the Luke AFB Command Post: Page 3, and

The Piestewa Challenge honors women who made the ultimate sacrifice: Pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting April 7. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt