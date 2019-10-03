Emergency Services Week kicks off

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Directorate of Emergency (DES) will host their first Emergency Services Week from Oct. 23-27. Here is a preview of the events they held. A full story will be included in the November edition of the Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior newspaper. The week, combined MP Regimental Weekend, incorporated many team-building events, which brought together all the divisions and families of the DES, to include Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

• Monday: Regimental history class and visit to Barstow Veterans Home

• Tuesday: Fireman’s challenge, then Induction into the Order of the crossed pistols for spouses.

• Wednesday: Dodgeball, then bowling competitions

• Thursday: First-ever, Emergency services ball in conjunction with the 78th annual Military Police anniversary. This year’s theme was “Protect and Serve.”

• Friday: DES Motorcycle check ride to Big Bear, Calif.