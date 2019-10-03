Family Dental Clinic Closes – Fort Irwin Dental

Fort Irwin Dental

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin Family Dental Clinic closed its doors to patients on post on Sept. 27. The clinic was the sole resource for dependents/family members to receive dental care.

The Exchange general manager, Holynd Elliott, said AAFES is still searching for someone locally to fill the void but, unfortunately, they have not been able to find a new person or owner to take over the dental clinic. Fort Irwin Family Dental Clinic has been well known for all of Fort Irwin dental needs.

“This is a contractor-based decision,” Elliott said. “We are actively looking to replace the current contractor.”

An email address and phone number have been provided for those who need medical records. There are no other clinics on post that cater to family members only. The Shuttleworth Dental Clinic cares for soldiers and they are not permitted to care for or treat civilians on post, due to Tricare regulations.

Other than the Shuttleworth Clinic, if there is an emergency, there is also the Dentac Clinic I on post, located behind the Commissary, that will treat family members but they cannot engage in any regular or long-term care, per regulations. There is an Exception to Policy for children eight years old or younger. DENTAC has requested another exception to policy to authorize them to treat family members.

Patients who need to contact the Family Dental Clinic for their records can email support@basedental.com or call 626-288-6644.

