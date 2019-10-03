Fort Irwin observes Sept. 11, 2001, attacks with Walk of Remembrance ceremony

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Directorate of Emergency Services, the Religious Services Office and the 9/11 Memorial Foundation hosted a September 11th ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The community came out to honor those who served and lost lives in the coordinated attacks of New York City’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a hijacked plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

Participants held a remembrance walk, viewed videos, heard speeches and listened to middle and high school essay winners who wrote about why 9/11 is still important, even though they weren’t alive when it happened. The National Training Center contains one of only three, existing ladder trucks from Ground Zero, which is NYC Ladder #152.

There were also remembrance presentations at each Fort Irwin school, including Colin Powell Preschool, Lewis Elementary, Tiefort View Intermediate, Fort Irwin Middle School and Silver Valley High. Students from the high school band led the walk from Army Field to the Fort Irwin Center Chapel.

3,000 people died and more than 6,000 were injured during the 9/11 attacks. The incidents caused more than $10 billion in damage.