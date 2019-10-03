More than $100K awarded to Silver Valley Schools for STEM Initiative

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin’s Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin joined leaders from Silver Valley Unified School District to announce a new partnership with an evidence-based, rigorous national STEM program. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This was all made possible, thanks to more than $135,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. The launch event, which included school and military families and students, was for a two-year College Readiness Program from the National Math and Science Initiative that’s being implemented at Silver Valley High School. As a nonprofit whose mission is to advance STEM education to all students and help them reach their highest potential, NMSI has served more than 250 American schools that have significant enrollment among military-connected students. The non-profit’s mission is especially focused on those furthest from opportunity. Col. Martin provided remarks at the event and the NTC Commanding General’s wife, Kelly Lesperance, also attended.

“The event was wonderful and it was great to hear Col. Martin speak, as well as have Mrs. Lesperance in attendance,” Shannon Manion, Manager of the Military Families Mission said.

The Dallas-based NMSI has served more than 1,300 U.S. high schools to improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and student-focused resources. Schools that participate in the nonprofit’s College Readiness Program see immediate and dramatic increases in the number of students taking Advanced Placement® exams and earning qualified scores. The nonprofit seeks to give access to high-quality, college-level coursework for all students, particularly those who are underrepresented in STEM programs.