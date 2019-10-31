High Desert Happenings—Boomers

UPLAND, Calif. — Thought I’d talk about just one, more family trip we made over the summer this year. Boomers in Upland is about an hour and 45 minutes south of Fort Irwin.

The attractions include miniature golf (indoor and outdoor), cosmic golf, spin zone bumper cars, go karts, lil’ thunder rookie go karts, bumper boats, a rock wall, kiddie rides, laser tag, batting cages and more. We took our 11 and 8 year old girls and it was all just right for their tastes. There is also a food court and café for food.

We started our day with a meal at the Be Bop Café. We ordered pizza, fries, a chicken sandwich, nuggets, onion rings and a couple of desserts with soft drinks (nothing healthy at all!). Laser tag is in the same building, so we lined up and another group of children joined us. The girls weren’t quite ready for the go karts, so they rode on the rookie karts, while the hubby and I road on the “adult” go karts. We were then off to the Ferris wheel and what I called the equivalent to the “teacups” at Disneyland. The bumper boats may have been their favorite ride by far. Getting to “drive” the boat and squirt everyone with water was definitely a highlight.

Both of the girls love rock climbing and were able to make it to the top of the wall, before we headed over to the cosmic golf. Who wouldn’t like a miniature golf course that glows in the dark? I believe it was 18 holes amid the black lights and glow-in-the-dark neon and there’s even music.

We rounded out the day by spending a little bit more money to allow the girls to play arcade game to win and pick out prizes and ride the spin zone bumper cars. The only attractions I believe we missed were trying out the batting cages and the outdoor golfing but we were worn out!

Boomers has military discounts for an all-day action pass for $31. Their site says you must show your military ID, although they didn’t ask for ours. The normal, all-day attraction pass is $49 and they also offer season passes available. There are packages for youth, school and groups available. Feel free to try it out, before it gets too chilly and remember there are still plenty of indoor activities at this business.