U.S. forces kill ISIS founder, leader

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces killed ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwestern Syria on Oct. 26. The “daring and dangerous raid” went off without a hitch and there were no casualties among the American forces, Trump said. Baghdadi was arguably the world’s most-wanted terrorist. He was the founder and leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Baghdadi was trapped in a dead-end tunnel and exploded a suicide vest that killed him and three children. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority. “Our military service members and our interagency partners executed brilliantly,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.