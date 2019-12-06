Blackout: Bi-annual power outage to protect Fort Irwin’s single ‘extension cord’

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — On Saturday, Dec. 7, power will be cut from the National Training Center/Fort Irwin from 6a.m. to 6p.m. during the planned, post-wide, bi-annual electrical outage.

All housing will be without power and all facilities will either be closed or running on a generator with a change in business hours for the day. Below is a list of facilities that will be open, along with their operating hours.

The planned outage is a preventative measure to reduce the chance of an unexpected power outage on post in the future. During the operation, Southern California Edison crews conduct pole replacement, along with maintenance and repairs on the power line that feeds Fort Irwin. SCE is also using this opportunity to conduct preventive maintenance on the substations, completing and installing power poles and underground cables, inspecting/testing/cleaning transformers, circuit breakers and voltages insulators and replacing failing equipment and poles throughout post.

There will be ice available at the pull-off between Barstow road and Tiefort View School from 9a.m. to 2p.m.

Many residents decide to enjoy a day off post for the day or the weekend, but for those who stay, there will be several options. The Family and MWR will have a full day of fun at Shockwave, beginning at 9a.m. They’ll offer a breakfast buffet, photos with Santa Claus, a cookie-making station, train rides with John the Elf and giveaways. The post theater will also show a movie at 11a.m. and 2p.m.

Residents and employees are asked to:

• Turn off and unplug all office computers, TVs and other power supplies on Friday before leaving work and at home

• Keep all refrigerator doors closed (items should be safe from damage/spoiling for 12 hours)