December’s DES Tips

1. THEFT: The Holiday season means more theft. Ensure that no valuables are left unsecured and unattended. If you are expecting deliveries to be shipped to your residence, keep an eye out for the delivery, and if needed, ask a trusted neighbor to assist you. If you see “suspicious persons/porch Pirates,” call 911 or 760-380-4444.

2. LEAVE: Contact the MP station if you want to have patrols check on your house while you are away.

3. ACTIVE SHOOTER: Be watchful during any visits to large gatherings in crowded areas, and always have an exit plan. In the event of an active shooter remember to RUN away from the threat, HIDE if you cannot run, or FIGHT, as a last resort!

4. FIRE SAFETY: Be careful with Christmas tree lights and electrical items. Do not overload extension cords. Turn off lights and decorations before going to bed or leaving the house.

5. Lastly, for everyone’s safety, Don’t drink and drive!