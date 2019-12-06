Giving thanks to those who give so much

FORT IRWIN, Calif. ­— The two dining facilities at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin served their annual Thanksgiving meals to the community. The meals included traditional foods such as roast turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing and pecan pie, but they also served items like King crab legs, shrimp scampi, salmon, fruit salad, lemon meringue pie and cheesecake. The facilities also had egg nog and apple cider on hand. There were special meal prices of $9.10, unless you were family members of a soldier who is E-4 or below, where the fee was $6.80.

NTC’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, served meals at both DFACs on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, along with the Garrison Command Team, Col. Jeanette Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin and the command teams from the Operations Group, 916th Support Brigade, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and MEDDAC/DENTAC. There was also a meal served on Thanksgiving Day.