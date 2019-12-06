Housing survey asks for Soldier and family resident feedback

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Army has released a housing survey for Fort Irwin residents to complete, as property managers look to address concerns residents may have at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin and across the Army.

An email was sent by CEL and Associates, to the primary email leaseholder’s email address on Nov. 12. Michaels Management, the property manager for the Villages Housing, is offering $150 off of move-out costs, as well as a Starbucks gift card to those who complete the survey, by way of a daily raffle.

“It takes only a few minutes but gives your housing team a concrete, tangible way to measure the quality of your homes, the neighborhoods, and the staff,” the Villages Marketing Manager, Cherry Langston said. “We use the results to identify areas needing improvement and aggressively target those areas or simply continue when something is going well.”

Residents can also input custom comments that are seen by Michaels Management, the Army, and the property owners Clark Realty.

As a reminder, the survey email could have gone to the resident’s junk or spam email folder, so everyone must be sure to check those items.

The goal of the Villages is to improve the quality of life on Fort Irwin.

“Granted, with a project of this size (2,665 homes), unfortunately changes won’t happen overnight,” Langston said. “But we have, and will, continue to plan for and implement those improvements every year. Your participation is paramount and your voices heard.”