MEDDAC Minute

• Weed Army Community Hospital hosted a free event for active duty soldiers and civilians on back pain with Barbell Medicine on Dec. 5 at Freedom gym. Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum and Dr. Austin Baraki, founders of Barbell Medicine, spoke on low back pain and a variety of strength-training related topics.

• Dental Services will continue to provide pedodontist and orthodontist services for the foreseeable future. These specialty dental services will continue to be a part of the Fort Irwin experience.

• Alcohol Use Over the Holidays: The average American consumes double the amount of alcohol over the holidays, compared to any other time of the year, increasing the likelihood of alcohol-related deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that during this holiday season they anticipate more than 1,200 alcohol-related deaths and more than 25,000 injures. Underage drinkers are responsible for between 10-20 percent of all alcohol consumption during the holiday period, while 21- 24 year olds repeatedly make up the highest percentage of impaired drivers. It can be easy to misjudge the effects of alcohol. Alcohol continues to affect the brain and body long after the last drink has been finished. After you stop drinking, alcohol in the stomach and intestine continues to enter the bloodstream, resulting in impaired judgment and coordination for hours. It is not true that once you stop drinking and have several cups of coffee or water that you have “sobered up” and are able to drive. Know your limits. Consuming four drinks in a two-hour period for women, or five drinks for men, is considered a binge-drinking episode. Binge drinking is common during this festive time and can lead to alcohol poisoning. Alternate drinks by substituting water or other non-alcoholic beverage between drinks containing alcohol.

Please note:

1 standard drink=

– One mixed drink with 1.5 fl oz (44ml) of 80-proof liquor such as vodka, gin, scotch, bourbon, brandy or rum OR

– 2, 5 fl. oz. (148 ml) of wine OR

– 3, 12 fl. oz. (335 ml) of beer or wine cooler

Protect yourself:

1. Don’t drink and drive

2. Plan Ahead—don’t wait until you start drinking to figure out how you will get home

3. Add contact info for cabs or apps you are likely to use, before you start drinking

4. Don’t let friends and/or family drive after they drink