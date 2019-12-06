MWR celebrates Month of the Military Family with an annual pasta dinner

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Each November, Military Family Month provides an opportunity to recognize the commitment and resilience of Army families and their contributions to their Soldiers. Fort Irwin’s Family and MWR recognized Military Family Month with a complimentary pasta dinner. The dinner included a salad, bread stick and brownie and ice cream for dessert. FMWR directors served a buffet-style meal, while families enjoyed classic Disney movies and fall-themed crafts.

This observance was established by the Armed Services YMCA. Gen. James McConville, the Army Chief of Staff, said soldiers could not be as effective without their families.

“Our families face tough challenges and sacrifice so that our soldiers can serve,” he said. “While our families may not wear a uniform, they too serve with honor and we are grateful.”

The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy says, “U.S. Army families are extremely dedicated & resilient– from PCS (permanent change of station) moves to deployments, they support their soldiers through anything!”