BARSTOW/FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Hundreds of troops from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment marched from Barstow, Calif. to Fort Irwin for the 23rd annual Long Walk and Memorial Walk on Dec. 12.

This year, the event consisted of a relay run from 5a.m. – 9:30a.m. Each squadron had a 3-Trooper, 5- Trooper, and 10-Trooper team relay run from Fort Irwin to the historic Harvey House (also known as the Barstow train station), where they met the remainder of the Regiment, who then marched to the California Veterans Home to connect, share stories, and enjoy a meal with the Veterans.