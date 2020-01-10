Fort Irwin takes part in the 106th Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Dozens of Fort Irwin soldiers and their families got the opportunity to attend the 106th edition of the Tournament of Roses and Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, at no charge.

The tickets were donated from the Tournament of Roses through Welcome Home Troops and some families even chose to enjoy the Rose Parade, which is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition.

The National Training Center’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Lowe and a joint service military color guard supported the Rose Bowl college football game between the University of Oregon Ducks and the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

Fort Irwin’s leadership took the opportunity to engage with the Rose Bowl committee, leadership, and local civic leaders.

The game was attended by approximately 95,000 people and televised nationally.