Local Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Dozens of people came out to support the High Desert Wreaths Across America event in Victorville, California, on Dec. 14.

Each December, people lay wreaths at the gravesites of veterans to remember, honor and educate the community. There are more than 2,100 ceremonies across all 50 U.S. states, although the largest ceremony is at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

The High Desert Chapter of the Combat Motorcycle Veterans Association (CVMA) hosted the annual event, honoring those who have gone before us. Volunteers and the community came out to lay wreaths at the head stone of each veteran at the Desert View Memorial Garden that morning. Some people even purchased some in support.

“These Veterans are our fathers and sons, mothers and sisters, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors,” they wrote on their Facebook page. “The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association CA 33-8 is committed to helping and supporting local veterans in the High Desert and their families.”

CVMA teamed up with Desert View Memorial Garden to support the mission of Wreaths Across America.

If you’d like to support, the organization accepts donations throughout the year at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0277 or through PayPal at treasurer33dash8@gmail.com.

The High Desert Combat Motorcycle Veterans Association CA 33-8 is non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.