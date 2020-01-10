Residents pull out all the stops in Festival of Lights contest

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Flying pigs, the Grinch, giant gingerbread houses and Star Wars were just a few of the themes you could see during the Villages’ Festival of Lights holiday decoration contest.

Across the 13 neighborhoods that make up the Villages Housing, there were extravagant light displays, unique projector designs reflected on the homes, creative inflatables and even festive costumes.

Representatives from the Villages, as well as each neighborhood acted as judges over a three-night period and the results were very close.

The top winner in Fort Irwin goes to the family at the address of 4547 Elsenborn Street. The winners for each neighborhood are below. The Villages thanks everyone for participating and making NTC/Fort Irwin bright and cheery over the holidays.

Best of Irwin

• 4547 Elsenborn

Best of Village

• Bitter Springs 3946 Avawatz

• Cactus Cove 1838 Normandy

• Calico Estates 5025B Lane Mountain

• Coyote Springs 3680D Pleiku

• Crackerjack Flats 8701A Anzio

• Desert Winds 5061A Garlic Springs

• Dove Gulch 5195B Desert King

• Granite Canyon 5261A Big Horn

• Sage Brush 5145D Afton Canyon

• Sandy Basin 4710A Nancy

• Sleepy Hollow 9114 Blackhawk

• Tiefort View 3883A Coyote Cove

Honorable Mention

• 4767A St. Vith

• 4714A Nancy

• 5271B Tortoise

• 5094D Superior

• 9120B Chinook