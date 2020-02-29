NTC hosts Decisive Action Rotation 20-04

U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move toward enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move towards enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., engage simulated enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move toward enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move towards an obejective during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move forward towards an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move towards an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move towards an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move towards an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move towards their objective during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., scan for forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 15, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., engage simulated enemies during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., engage simulated enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., engage simulated enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.
NTC hosts Decisive Action Rotation 20-04
U.S Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., move toward enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 20-04 at the national Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies.