Many kids know that bullying is, without a doubt, not okay, but why do kids still do it? Well, what is bullying exactly? Bullying is something that someone does to hurt others or intimidate them repeatedly. Many people cannot perceive the fact that bullying and teasing are two different things. Teasing is the intention to provoke or mess with playfully. I interviewed a student, Brevon Scott, and he said, “Bullying is bad because it can make people hurt themselves.” He also said, “He wishes there were no bullies in the world.” I also interviewed Jeremiah Riley, and he said, “Bullies are meanie stinky pants most of the time.” These bullies are mean and should be avoided.