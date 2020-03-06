MEDDAC Minute

CORONAVIRUS, WHAT YOU CAN DO: While the immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond tto this emerging public health threat:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with

at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Assess the need for overseas travel plans. Updated travel information is available from the U.S. State Department https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html and CDC https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices

March is National Nutrition Month is an annual nutrition education campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It focus on the importance of making healthy food choices. This year theme is “Eat Right Bite by Bite”.

Weed Army Community Hospital offers the following ongoing classes:

• Pre-Diabetes/Diabetes-2nd Thursday of each month 9-10 a.m.

• Gestational Diabetes-Every Friday 9-10 a.m.

• Heart Healthy 2nd Thursday of each month 10-11 a.m.

• Fit For Performance (FFP): Four sessions are offered to assist AD Service Members with weight management. FFP is powered by Performance Triad (P3) – sleep, activity and nutrition.

1st & 3rd Monday FFP Session 1

2nd Tuesday of month FFP Session 2

3rd Tuesday of the month FFP Session 3

4th Tuesday of the month FFP Session 4

Note: All classes are held at AWC and FFP session 2, 3 and 4 do not have to be done in order.

This year events in support of National Nutrition Month are:

• Teaching healthy beverage alternative with 11thACR spouses and Soldiers

• “Stone Soup” story telling by school aged children

• Story reading by Nutrition Care Specialists and Dietitian with children at Collin Powell

• Video clips on healthy eating by troops with NTC Command Food Advisor and Dietitian

Patient Safety Awareness Week, , March 8-14, 2020

Patient Safety Awareness Week is an annual observance. This event is sponsored nationally by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. It encourage everyone to learn more about health care safety and inspire action to improve the safety of the health care system — for patients and the workforce.

Weed Army Community Hospital will be sponsoring a Patient Safety Jeopardy game to increase awareness of patient safety where staff members and beneficiaries can learn ways to enhance a safety culture. WACH will also recognize staff members who have demonstrated excellence in patient safety with the “Super Star Award”

Defense Department Initiative Raises Awareness of TBI

March is Brain Injury Awareness month.

Did you know? The vast majority of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are diagnosed in noncombat settings — such as motor vehicle collisions, falls and sport-related injuries. A Department of Defense initiative aims to change the way we think about brain injury.

A Head for the Future, an initiative of the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC), shares information about recognizing, preventing and recovering from traumatic brain injuries sustained in nondeployed settings.

Getting your “bell rung” is a common reference, but understanding TBI symptoms and the need to seek help quickly is important to your health. Sometimes, those in the military community may go weeks, months or even years without seeking help, which can lead to prolonged recovery or long-term challenges. A Head for the Future is designed to provide the facts about TBI and guide you to the help people may need.

Get the facts about TBI — what they are, the signs and symptoms, how to avoid sustaining one, and how to get help if think you might have one. Visit dvbic.dcoe.mil/aheadforthefuture today. Follow the DVBIC Facebook page for updates about A Head for the Future.