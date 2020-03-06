Teacher/Student Spotlight

Teacher Spotlight

(Lewis Elementary School):

Janide Mahusay is a Resource Specialist for Lewis Elementary School. She has been working with our school district for close to 14 years. She started out as a kindergarten teacher when she first came to us, and then quickly became a Special Day Class Teacher for four years. She is now working with many of our students to support their academic needs. Mahusay says, “Teaching from the heart is the best strategy. It is important to know students’ strengths and weaknesses and to build a relationship with them.” Mahusay is a phenomenal teacher that is passionate about what she does. She has a big heart and is very dedicated to our students and families.

Student Spotlight

(Lewis Elementary School):

Presley Schroyer is an eight year old student that has attended Lewis Elementary since Kindergarten. She and her family live in Phelan and drive out here every day to have her attend school. Her teacher, Ms. Armstrong, says, “She is always an example of an excellent Silver Valley student. She works hard at everything, helps others and even goes home to feed her four miniature horses. In addition to taking care of her miniature horses, Presley also raises guinea pigs, dogs, cats, ducks, goats, pigs and chickens. What an interesting and hardworking student!”