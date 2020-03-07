Voting Assistance Alert

Some soldiers and families on Fort Irwin have questions about voting, following this month’s Super Tuesday. For questions, regarding the voting process if you live on post, you can visit the Voting Assistance Officer, Sheila Harvey. Call 760-470-3498 or email sheila.m.harvey.civ@mail.mil to set up an appointment. Harvey is a liaison between HRC/FORSCOM and military units. She informs soldiers, DOD civilians, contractors and others on how to register to vote, where to vote and how to vote if you have moved from another state. Soldiers can also see their unit voting assistance officers for answers. Visit fvap.gov for more information on voting. Please see flier for a FVAP event this month.