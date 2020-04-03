COVID-19: Community pulls together skills, resources to help

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — One of many kind gestures by soldiers and the Fort Irwin community, involved putting some design skills to use. A social media poster who goes by the name Desiree Ryea saw the need across the country for additional face masks at hospitals and, after seeing that Jo-Ann Fabrics Stores was offering pre-cut fabric for volunteers to sew, she wanted to help.

“Any sewers on post that want to help!? I’m picking up supplies at Joanne’s this afternoon. If you are interested in helping, send me a pm with your address and I’ll deliver supplies on your doorstep when I get back!” Ryea said.

Jo-Anns Stores offered the material and asked that volunteers drop their completed masks back off after they’re finished sewing the masks. Jo-Anns would then take them to area hospitals in need