COVID-19: Community shows its appreciation during unchartered times

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — As the community united, workers in many professions came together to work additional hours and duties, to ensure the community’s needs were met. Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Many thanked and praised those who work in childcare services, at the Commissary and PX, the AAFES and MWR employees who are continued serving to-go orders at the restaurants, the soldiers who are helping enforce social distancing and safety measures, the medical and emergency services staffing, housing and maintenance workers, as well as the school staff that is preparing and handing out about one-thousand meals a day.

Krystal Fritz is a spouse who wanted to do her part to thank those employees. She asked the community donate appreciation gifts for Commissary and Child Youth Services employees and soldiers and residents showed up in a big way, donating baked goods and wrapped gifts.

“Can’t tell you how grateful I am to be apart of such a great and helpful community,” Fritz said. “Let’s remember to come together, help one another and be even kinder in times like this!!!”