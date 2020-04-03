Facebook Live Coronavirus Updates

Advertisement

Between March 10 and April 3, there were 11, COVID-19-focused, Facecbook and Radio Live updates provided by NTC Commanding Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, along with CSM Matthew Lowe, the Garrison Command Team—Col. Jeanette Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, and the MEDDAC Command Team—Col. Larry France and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Bash. Links to those live events are below and will continue for as long as needed, currently scheduled for Monday’s and Friday’s at 4p.m. with the Commanding General (on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin) and the Garrison Command Team continued their weekly, Facebook Round-ups each Wednesday at 2:30p.m. (on Facebook.com/FtIrwin). The NTC website is the source for all post-wide Coronavirus updates at home.army.mil/irwin.

– March 4: https://www.facebook.com/750730275134537/videos/2855274404551676/

– March 10: https://www.facebook.com/750730275134537/videos/664638450958112

– March 13: https://www.facebook.com/FTirwin/videos/142945113699798/

– March 17: https://www.facebook.com/750730275134537/videos/625422014917362/

– March 18: https://www.facebook.com/750730275134537/videos/2577501902463859/

– March 20: https://www.facebook.com/750730275134537/videos/496375797725878/

– March 23: https://www.facebook.com/NTCFortIrwin/videos/213861713007897

– March 25: https://www.facebook.com/FTirwin/videos/2616148931841116/

– March 27: https://www.facebook.com/NTCFortIrwin/videos/2579645972277509/

– March 30: https://www.facebook.com/NTCFortIrwin/videos/622012011694250/

– April 1: https://www.facebook.com/FTirwin/videos/144599736993330/