Celebrating Month of the Military Child virtually

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Each April, the Family and MWR holds a celebration for hundreds to attend in support of the Month of the Military Child, but plans had to be canceled, due to COVID-19.

April is reserved for celebrating the resiliency of military-connected children and for their tremendous service and sacrifice.

The National Training Center and Fort Irwin helped highlight the important role military children play in the armed forces community by providing resources for families to engage virtually.

Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.

MilitaryOneSource.mil offers a free backpack, with an appreciation kit with:

• photo frame magnet

• chill drill

• bookmark

• pop socket

MilitaryChild.org also offers a free toolkit that includes:

• Weekly podcasts featuring the stories of military kids

• Social media posts highlighting the programs for military children

• Shared stories from families and students

• Tools for a creative outlet to express feelings and emotions

• A new online learning series and resources

• Posters, editable certificate, purple ribbons, stickers